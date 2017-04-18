Member of Gov. Dayton’s Cabinet Dies

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A member of Minnesota Governor Dayton’s cabinet has died.

Bureau of Mediation Services Commissioner Josh Tilsen passed away early this morning from complications of a staph infection.

Tilsen’s condition quickly worsened after he became ill last week.

He was 67.

Tilsen has been part of Dayton’s cabinet since the beginning.

He’s been most visible during controversial union elections like the effort to unionize home health care workers in 2014.