Minnesota Lawmakers Focus on Possible Budget Compromises

But Republicans and Democratic Gov. Dayton have lots of divides to bridge

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers returned from a week-long break with their eyes on the budget.

Their return marks the beginning of the rush to agree to a new, two-year budget that will likely exceed $45 billion.

The GOP is pursuing nearly $1 billion or more in tax cuts and some drastic cuts to government services.

Dayton is aiming for a smaller suite of tax breaks while increasing state spending on programs like a prized preschool initiative.