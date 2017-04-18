ND Lawmakers Approve Penalty Bill for Attacking Emergency Workers with Bodily Fluids

Violators could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine
TJ Nelson

 

BISMARCK, N.D. — Lawmakers have also approved a bill that would extend criminal penalties for anyone who attacks health care and emergency workers with a bodily fluid.

Violators could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

They have also approved the creation of a 19-member commission to study the state’s initiated and referred measure process.

The study also will look at potential limits on out-of-state funding.

The North Dakota Constitution includes the right of initiative and referendum, which is a process that voters may use to repeal new laws.

