Police Identify Fargo Woman Pulled from the Red River

FARGO, N.D. — Police have released the identity of a woman who was pulled from the Red River on Friday.

They say she was 63-year-old Mary Parsons of Fargo.

Parsons was found unresponsive in the water at the Convent Landing on 52nd Avenue South.

She was taken to Essentia where she was pronounced dead.

Police say there are no signs of foul play.