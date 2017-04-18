Police Identify Fargo Woman Pulled from the Red River

United Blood Services Needs You
FARGO, N.D. -- Someone needs blood every three seconds in this country and United Blood Services is here to help save a life. They stopped by NDSU to hold a blood drive for… continue reading ›
FARGO, N.D. — Police have released the identity of a woman who was pulled from the Red River on Friday.
They say she was 63-year-old Mary Parsons of Fargo.
Parsons was found unresponsive in the water at the Convent Landing on 52nd Avenue South.
She was taken to Essentia where she was pronounced dead.
Police say there are no signs of foul play.