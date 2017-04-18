UND Hockey Named as Host for 2018, 2019 NCAA Regionals

The 2018 tournament will be in Sioux Falls, 2019 will be in Fargo

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced today that it has selected the University of North Dakota to host the 2018 NCAA Men’s Hockey West Regional Championship at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., and the 2019 NCAA West Regional at SCHEELS Arena in Fargo, N.D.

The sites were selected by the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee, which is made up of coaches and administrators from NCAA member schools and conferences, and approved by the appropriate divisional championships cabinets/committees.

“The University of North Dakota is extremely excited to be awarded these upcoming NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey regionals,” said UND Athletics Director Brian Faison. “It is an honor to be entrusted by the NCAA to host these championships and put on a great experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans. The 2018 regional is in a new location at Sioux Falls in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Based on the successes of the 2015 and 2017 regionals in Fargo, we look to continuing the tradition of hosting outstanding regionals working with the staff at the SCHEELS Arena. We have the best fans in college hockey and this announcement gives them two more opportunities to potentially see our team play in the NCAA Tournament within driving distance.”

UND has previously hosted the NCAA DI Men’s Hockey West Regional at SCHEELS Arena in Fargo in both 2015 and 2017, playing to a sold-out venue to all six games over those two tournaments.

“SCHEELS Arena is honored to get the opportunity to partner with UND Athletics in hosting the 2019 NCAA West Regional Championship. This will be our third time as a host site for the event, which gives us the experience to make it an outstanding event for the athletes, coaches and fans,” said SCHEELS Arena General Manager Jon Kram.

The 2018 regional will mark UND Athletics’ first partnership with the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, which seats 10,678 for hockey.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside the University of North Dakota’s Department of Athletics for 14 years prior to relocating to Sioux Falls,” said Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Assistant General Manager Chris Semrau. “I know firsthand how big of a deal the NCAA DI Men’s Ice Hockey West Regional is and look forward to partnering with UND and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority in hosting this amazing event in an outstanding hockey facility, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.”

Added Sioux Falls Sports Authority Executive Director Bryan Miller: “The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is beyond excited for the opportunity to partner with the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the University of North Dakota for the 2018 NCAA DI Men’s Ice Hockey West Regional. We look forward to building a relationship with the University and the DI Men’s Ice Hockey committee. Sioux Falls will once again be able to showcase the amazing hospitality that makes it an ideal location for NCAA championships.”

Ticket information, including on-sale dates and pricing, will be announced at a later date.