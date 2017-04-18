United Blood Services Needs You

United Blood Services held a blood drive for all students at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — Someone needs blood every three seconds in this country and United Blood Services is here to help save a life.

They stopped by NDSU to hold a blood drive for anyone who wanted to donate.

The UBS Blood Mobile was parked on the west side of the Memorial Union.

For those who were donating regular whole blood cells, the process took anywhere from 10-20 minutes.

For just red cells, the process took about 20-30 minutes.

Donors say it’s a great feeling to be able to make a difference.

“I do it just because I can. I have a good blood type and I know it’s in high demand right now,” said NDSU student and donor, Connor Candrian. “They always need blood so I do my part. It’s good to give blood. It’s always in demand. You always hear about it on the news all the time.”

All donors received free Sandy’s Donuts for helping to save a life.