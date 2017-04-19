Chick-fil-A Coming To Fargo

Chick-fil-A has submitted plans to build near West Acres, on the site of the former TGI Friday's restaurant .

FARGO (KFGO) – Speculation that a popular national chain of chicken sandwich restraurants planned a location in Fargo is no longer a rumor.

City Planning Director Jim Gilmour tells KFGO News that Chick-fil-A has submitted plans to build near West Acres, on the site of the former TGI Friday’s restaurant at the corner of 13th Avenue South and 42nd Street.

Friday’s closed more than a year ago and the building has been vacant.

It will be demolished to make room for Chick-fil-A.

The plans are under review by the city and construction could start soon once a building permit is approved.

West Acres management has said Chick-fil-A topped the list of what customers wanted to see at the shopping center.

The demand has even sparked a Facebook page, “Bring Chick-fil-A to Fargo” with over 500 fans.