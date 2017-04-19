Chick-fil-A to take Over Fomer West Acres Restaurant

This space has been vacant for more than a year

FARGO, N.D. — A popular fast food chain known for southern chicken recipes is coming to North Dakota.

Fargo’s city planning director says Chick-fil-A is building on the former location of TGI Fridays at West Acres Mall.

Plans for the restaurant are under review and construction can start once the building permit is approved.

West Acres staff says Chick-fil-A topped the list of new stores wanted by customers.

“Most of those fast food places, they’re up to speed on all the trends,” said FSA Business Solutions Manager Chase Frize. “It’s a lot of marketing and branding.

They do a great job and people get excited for their product.”

Chick-fil-A runs a promotion at each new location giving the first 100 customers free food for a year.

The opening date has yet to be announced.