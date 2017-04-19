Eat at Buffalo Wild Wings, Help the Boys and Girls Club

FARGO, N.D. — If you eat at Buffalo Wild Wings today, you’re helping give to a non-profit.

Ten percent of all sales at Fargo-Moorhead area Buffalo Wild Wings locations are going to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

It’s part of their annual Community Day.

These donations primarily support the sports and dance programs offered by the non-profit in order to help kids become more active.

They’re also giving one dollar for every sauce or seasoning bottle sold.

Company officials say by the year 2020, they will have donated over $17 million to this non-profit.