Friday, April 21st Declared “Prince Day” Across Minnesota

Prince died April 21st of last year of an accidental painkiller overdose

MINNESOTA — Gov. Dayton has declared Friday as “Prince Day” across Minnesota to honor the legacy of the homegrown music legend.

The proclamation coincides with memorial celebrations taking place at the First Avenue night club in Minneapolis and at Paisley Park in Chanhassen.

Dayton says Prince “showcased Minnesota to the world” and thanks the artist for making Minnesota his home.

The I-35W Bridge across the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis will be lit purple on Thursday and Friday night, in recognition of Prince’s passing.