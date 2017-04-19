Grand Forks Police Investigating Body Found Near the Red River

The body was discovered by a woman walking along the bike path

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police are investigating a body found by the Red River.

Authorities responded to a call of a deceased man found along the banks of the river in Lincoln Drive Park shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The body was discovered by a woman walking along the bike path.

The man’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the general public.