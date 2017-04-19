Grand Forks Police Investigating Body Found Near the Red River

FARGO, N.D. -- Hundreds of vendors are helping local restaurants use the resources they have to stay up to date and better serve their customers. They packed the Fargodome with smells, sizzles and… continue reading ›
MINNESOTA -- Gov. Dayton has declared Friday as ``Prince Day'' across Minnesota to honor the legacy of the homegrown music legend. Prince died April 21st of last year of an accidental painkiller overdose. The proclamation coincides with memorial celebrations… continue reading ›
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks Police are investigating a body found by the Red River. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased man found along the banks of the river in Lincoln Drive Park shortly before 5:30 p.m.… continue reading ›