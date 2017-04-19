Low Speed Pursuit Ends In Downtown Moorhead

Clay County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a driver going the wrong way in the westbound lane of Highway 10.

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A close call on Highway 10 east of Moorhead this morning.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a driver going the wrong way in the westbound lane of Highway 10.

“Our deputy got behind it,” Lt. Mark Empting said.

“The driving behavior he witnessed was the same where it was driving curb to curb.

The deputy said the vehicle nearly struck two other vehicles on the roadway.

He did attempt a traffic stop on it.

He did not stop.

We did have to attempt a PIT maneuver to get him to stop, as well as using stop sticks. Even after the PIT maneuver and the stop sticks, the driver continued on down the roadway.”

The damaged crew-cab pickup finally came to a stop in the parking lot of businesses at 9th Street and Center Avenue in downtown Moorhead.

Empting says the driver had suffered a medical condition causing him to drive erratically.

The incident will be reviewed to determine if any charges will be filed.

The driver was treated for cuts to his head and a police officer received cuts to a hand. The injuries were not serious.

Speeds never exceeded 40 mph.

The incident happened before 6 a.m. when traffic was still light. Empting says that likely prevented a serious crash.