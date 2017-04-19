Medical Emergency Prompts Low Speed Chase in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. — It was a close call on Highway 10 east of Moorhead around 6 o’clock this morning.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a driver going the wrong way.

They used a PIT maneuver and stop sticks to stop the vehicle but the driver kept going, never faster than 40 miles per hour.

He finally came to a stop in the parking lot at 9th Street and Center Avenue in downtown Moorhead.

Officers say the driver had suffered a medical condition and that caused him to drive erratically.

The driver and an officer were both treated for cuts.