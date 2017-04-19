Minnesota Viking Adam Thielen to Participate in Charity Golf Tournament

Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer and WR Adam Thielen to compete in celebrity golf tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Minnesota Vikings) — Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer and receiver Adam Thielen will be part of an NFL contingent of golfers at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Lake Tahoe this summer, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Zimmer and Thielen will be joined by fellow first-time participants: legendary defensive back Charles Woodson, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson. They will play golf and participate in celeb-am events in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, from July 14-16.

Thielen was a member of Detroit Lakes High School’s state championship golf team.

The American Century Championship is in its 28th year and has donated more than $4 million to charity. It offers a purse of $600,000 and will be televised live by NBC and NBCSN that weekend from picturesque Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, its home since the first event in 1990.

Zimmer, Thielen, Woodson, Kelce and Pederson will join former and current NFLers like Jared Allen, Marshall Faulk, Tim Brown, Marcus Allen, Herm Edwards, Sebastian Janikowski, Golden Tate, Carson Palmer, Patrick Peterson, Robbie Gould, Marvin Lewis, Sterling Sharpe, Brian Urlacher, Terrell Davis, Trent Dilfer, Mark Rypien and A.J. Hawk in the annual competition, which serves as a final respite just before the opening of NFL training camps each year.

The 2017 American Century Championship is scored using the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded as follows: 10 for a double eagle, 8 for a hole in one, 3 for a birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey, and minus-2 for double bogey. The tournament will be held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design which has been rated by Golf Digest as one of “America’s Top Golf Courses.”

American Century Investments, the title sponsor of the championship since 1998, continues its role in the nation’s premier celebrity golf tournament through 2022, along with partnerships with NBC Sports, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community.