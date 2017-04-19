Moorhead Speech Team Headed to State, Can You Help?

Students say participating on the Spuds speech team has helped them develop communication skills and long-lasting friendships

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead High Speech Team is asking you to help them continue their record-breaking year.

Not only is the team the reigning 8-Double ‘A’ champs, they are sending 28 speakers to the state competition in addition to sending 13 speakers to the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

A group of parent volunteers are setting up a fundraiser to help send the students to the competitions.

“I am so excited. I mean, ever since I was a freshman dreaming about going to state, has been so crazy,” said speech team member Sarah Schulz. “Going my junior year and now my senior year, I’m just so excited to see the competition and to just compete one last time.”

The state tournament begins this Friday.

The team is hoping to raise $20,000.

