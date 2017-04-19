ND Game and Fish Department: Many Successful Deer Hunters Last Season

Hunter success for white-tailed bucks was 72 percent and for white-tailed does 60 percent.

NORTH DAKOTA — Two-thirds of North Dakota deer hunters had success in bagging an animal last season.

The state Game and Fish Department made 49,000 deer gun licenses available last year.

Officials say 44,140 deer hunters took to the field, taking about 29,300 deer.

A record 26,755 archery licenses were issued last year. The overall success rate was 43 percent.

The department is in the process of determining license recommendations for this year’s season.