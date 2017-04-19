Overland Flooding Impacts on Gardens

You Might Like
Low Speed Pursuit Ends In Downtown Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) - A close call on Highway 10 east of Moorhead this morning. Clay County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a driver going the wrong way in the westbound lane of Highway 10. "Our deputy got behind it,"
Chick-fil-A Coming To Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) - Speculation that a popular national chain of chicken sandwich restraurants planned a location in Fargo is no longer a rumor. City Planning Director Jim Gilmour tells KFGO News that Chick-fil-A has submitted plans to build near West
Students Still Feel Safe Amid Recent Crimes in the MSUM Neighborhood
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Police said a man with stab wounds to the chest showed up at a south Moorhead home asking for help. This adds to the list of crimes in a neighborhood