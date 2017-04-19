Patriots’ Gronkowski Crashes White House Press Briefing

WASHINGTON D.C. — It seemed like a normal day at the White House press briefing…until a special guest stopped by.

New England Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski crashed Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s White House Press Briefing just to ask if he needed any help.

When Spicer said he was doing fine, Gronkowski follows up with “are you sure?” as the room erupted into laughter and he quickly ducks out of the room again.

Gronkowski and other Patriots teammates, along with the team coaches and owner were meeting with President Trump to celebrate their 2017 Super Bowl victory.

One noticeable missing face was that of Quarterback Tom Brady, who said he couldn’t make it for “personal family matters”.

President Trump said he is a big fan of both Brady and the Patriots and wished them a successful upcoming season.