Police Identify Mandan Man Fatally Shot by Officer

TJ Nelson

MANDAN, N.D. — Police have identified the man fatally shot by an officer in Mandan.

Ivan Wilson, 24, of Mandan, was killed Friday by an officer responding to a domestic dispute on the city’s northeast side.

Police say Wilson was shot after he refused to drop a knife and made an aggressive move toward one of the officers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

