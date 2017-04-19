Police Identify Mandan Man Fatally Shot by Officer

MANDAN, N.D. — Police have identified the man fatally shot by an officer in Mandan.

Ivan Wilson, 24, of Mandan, was killed Friday by an officer responding to a domestic dispute on the city’s northeast side.

Police say Wilson was shot after he refused to drop a knife and made an aggressive move toward one of the officers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.