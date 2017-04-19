Sanford Makes Historical Donation to Nonprofit Organization

It will be used to help further three programs that are expected to reach more than 500,000 students nationwide.

RED RIVER VALLEY — T. Denny Sanford has made another huge donation.

The South Dakota businessman has donated $28 million to the private, nonprofit National University System.

The donation is the largest in its history.

It will be used to help further three programs that are expected to reach more than 500,000 students nationwide.

Sanford has given away hundreds of millions of dollars to hospitals, clinics, schools and more.

The billionaire made his fortune in the credit card business.