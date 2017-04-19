Severe Weather Awareness

Tornado Drills Occurring in North Dakota and Minnesota
Scott Sincoff

Meteorologist Scott Sincoff gives Severe Weather Awareness tips for Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week and gives information about upcoming tornado drills:

Related Post

Fordville Man Dies in Crash Near Grand Forks
Gov. Burgum Vetoes Measure Limiting Governor Emplo...
Authorities Identify Body Found Outside Dakota Mag...
Fargo Public Works Clears the Streets

You Might Like

Chick-fil-A Coming To Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) - Speculation that a popular national chain of chicken sandwich restraurants planned a location in Fargo is no longer a rumor. City Planning Director Jim Gilmour tells KFGO News that Chick-fil-A has submitted plans to build near West… continue reading ›