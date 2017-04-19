Update: Bullet the Cat Headed to Foster Home

Two weeks ago we told you that Cat's Cradle shelter has a cat in its care that had bullet wounds in him

FARGO, N.D. — Bullet the cat is getting ready to go into a foster home.

Since then, the shelter has also taken in another cat that has BB gun wounds.

The executive director says the donations for the two injured cats have been going well.

Bullet has been resting in his cage since getting out of surgery last Thursday and will now be focusing on rebuilding the muscle in his legs.

“We’ve had several people who have actually shown adopting him, but that’s just not something we are thinking about right now,” said Gail Ventzke, who is the executive director of Cats Cradle Shelter. “Right now, is just get him better and we will go through all of those things as time allows once he is completely healed.”

Ventzke says the best way to stay updated on the adoptable cats is by going to the shelter’s open houses or to check out their website.