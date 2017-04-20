Tech Tip Today: Stand Out With a Picture

Make Your Business Stand Out Through the Pictures You Post. Francie Black Shows Us How in This Week's APP Of the Week.

Do you need just the pic to make your business or product stand above the crowd?

If you are a small business on a tight budget but you need beautiful photos for your social media marketing or website, Francie Black has a great solution.

Try the website Unsplash.

They offer free high–resolution, striking photos that you can use for almost any purpose – no strings attached.

Browse through the collections or search for keywords.

You can find almost anything from nature to city shots.

If you run a farmer’s market, search for fruit and vegetables.

Download the image and add custom text using your favorite program – like Canva.

Post the image on your social media accounts, website or blog.

You will look like a pro but without the expense.

