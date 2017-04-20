Firefighter Has Minor Injuries After Fire at J.R. Simplot Plant in Grand Forks

The cause of the fire is under investigation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A fire and explosion in a piece of equipment at J.R. Simplot in Grand Forks slightly injured a firefighter this morning.

“Crews were able to extinguish it rather quickly,” said Captain Darren Schimke. “In the process of that there was a minor explosion. No injuries were caused from that explosion. Some of the fire did spread a little bit to some pallets and things that were stacked nearby but that was quickly extinguished. We did have an individual firefighter who had taken a fall, stumbled on some debris, so he fell forward but minor, minor injuries. Checked out just fine and will be reporting for duty tomorrow.”

