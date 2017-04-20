Grand Forks Investigators Identify Body Found Near Red River

FARGO, N.D. -- Earth Day is this Saturday and students at Fargo North High School are getting a jump start on the event. The school's environment club is selling miniature succulent plants and… continue reading ›
FARGO, N.D. -- Discovery Middle School in Fargo hosted a district–wide band contest. The Big Floody brought together general and jazz bands from all three Fargo middle schools. The event provided the bands… continue reading ›
FARGO, N.D. -- Imagine getting paid to make things up for a living. That's what author and illustrator Derek Anderson says is the best part of his job. Students at Eagles Elementary School in… continue reading ›