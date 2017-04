Grand Forks Man Found Dead Near Red River

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – Police do not suspect a crime in the death of a man whose body was found near the Red River Wed. afternoon.

A woman walking on a bike path discovered the body.

The man has been identified as Erik Shulind, 40, of Grand Forks.

Police are asking for information from anyone who may have seen Shulind recently.