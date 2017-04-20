Harlem Globetrotters Attempt Basketball Shot from Top of Bismarck Capitol Building

BISMARCK, N.D. — On Tuesday night, we told you about Governor Burgum’s attempts to shoot and make a basket from the top of the capitol building in Bismarck.

A couple of the Globetrotters joined the governor and were actually filming a segment for their upcoming appearance in Bismarck.

Actually, they are here in Fargo as we speak at Scheels Arena.

Take a look at the amazing basketball attempt from 242 feet above the ground.

Buckets Blakes: “Hey everybody, Buckets Blakes here with the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters. I’m in Bismarck, North Dakota at the state capitol building. I’m going to go meet Gov. Burgum.

We gave him a nice jersey with the number 1 on it because he’s number 1 in North Dakota. We’re going to make a shot from way up there and shoot the basket way down here. But you guys will see me inside in a little bit. Have a good day.

Gov. Burgum: “Here we are in Bismarck, North Dakota at the top of the state capitol 242 feet above ground, the highest occupied building in the state. We’re here with two of the members of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters and we’re also here with the safety council our message to you folks out there is safety first, today especially. We’re going to be right at the edge and these guys are going to be making the longest highest 3 point shot in the history of North Dakota. For all those working people out there who make North Dakota go, stay safe come home safe. Let’s go make history.”

Globetrotters’ rookie Devan “Beast” Douglas will return to Bismarck for the first time as a member of the world famous team.

He was the 2016 College Slam Dunk Champion and started for the University of Mary in Bismarck.

He was also onsite for Buckets’ historic shot.

Now if you’ll remember, we showed you on Tuesday night that Governor Burgum also attempted that shot.

He didn’t do as well.

With a little guidance from Buckets, the governor leaned over the top of the building and took his best shot….and he came pretty close.

On Facebook he wrote: “You’ll have to settle for my best shot among a limited number of attempts. Thanks for the pointers, Buckets! So close.”

If you missed the Globetrotters tonight in Fargo, you can still catch them Saturday at Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

The Globetrotters will be in Bismarck next Tuesday.