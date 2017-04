High Risk Sex Offender Moves to Grafton

He was convicted of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy in 1999

GRAFTON, N.D. — Police in Grafton want people to know about a high-risk sex offender living in town.

Nathan McNelis, 29, is living at 728 Manvel Avenue.

McNelis has been deemed a level III offender, which is defined as a high risk to re-offend.