Homeward Animal Shelter Celebrates Annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls Lunch

More than 300 people showed up to Homeward Animal Shelter's third annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls Lunch at the Holiday Inn in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Spaghetti without meatballs?

A local animal shelter served this to encourage others to spay and neuter their pets.

Bell, a pointer mix with three legs greeted visitors.

Shelter staff also brought Chester, a Shepherd/Rottweiler mix who’s up for adoption.

Last year, the shelter raised $4,800 for their spay and neuter programs.

This year, they hope to raise $5,000.

“In the spring, there’s more animals ending up in the pound,” explained Heather Klefstad with Homeward Animal Shelter. “There’s a lot more strays out there and they’re multiplying. We just encourage everyone to get their pets spayed and neutered and help control the pet population.”

Their next big event is the Paws Walk on July 25th.

