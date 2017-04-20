Lutherans and Catholics Discuss How to Unite Churches

The 50 Year Conversation of Unification Between Churches Continues in Western Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — The 50 year discussion continues on ways to unite Lutherans and Catholics.

Four spiritual leaders who represent more than 200,000 Lutherans and Catholics in Western Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota talked about the progress they have made in unification.

The leaders shared the five commitments they developed together, which include not focusing on their division, but instead looking at their similarities and joint ways they can rediscover the Gospel of Jesus.

“This is important, not just for church judicatories like those that stand before you today, but this is important and meaningful for people in the pews in both Lutheran churches and Catholic churches,” said Bishop Terry A. Brandt of the Eastern North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Brandt said this is a historic time for both churches and a way to move forward together.