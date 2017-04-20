Minnesota Author, Illustrator Visits with Eagles Elementary Students

Anderson has illustrated more than 20 children's books and wrote 7 of his own

FARGO, N.D. — Imagine getting paid to make things up for a living.

That’s what author and illustrator Derek Anderson says is the best part of his job.

Students at Eagles Elementary School in Fargo heard how the Minneapolis based author turned his creativity into a career.

Anderson has illustrated more than 20 children’s books and wrote seven of his own.

Students even had the chance to meet the author and get their books signed.

“All the things that I’ve done as a person, formed my stories and my illustrations,” said Anderson. “I show and I talk a lot about creativity and things, you know making mistakes, those things are okay.”

Anderson said you can find his books in most bookstores and online.