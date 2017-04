Pet Connection: Meet Murphy

Murphy Comes To Us From The Center For Avian Adoption, Rescue and Education

Murphy is a Congo African Grey parrot. He’s available for adoption through the¬†Center For Avian Adoption, Rescue and Education in West Fargo. He’s described as a ham! Murphy is 27 or 28 years old, but Grey parrots live 40 to 60 years, so anyone who adopts him would still have years of companionship.

Find out more information on the rescue’s website by clicking here.