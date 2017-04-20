Student Musicians Show their Stuff at the Big Floody

Student bands from three Fargo middle schools performed in front of professional music judges

FARGO, N.D. — Discovery Middle School in Fargo hosted a district–wide band contest.

The Big Floody brought together general and jazz bands from all three Fargo middle schools.

The event provided the bands to play in front of two professional clinicians in an performance atmosphere.

The judges rated the students’ performances and gave immediate feedback.

The Big Floody is about giving students a chance to improve their skills and become more confident in their abilities.

“It adds a special significance to what they do on a day–to–day basis,” said Matthew Salzer, band teacher at Disocbery Middle School. “We’re used to performing concerts, but this gives them a little extra drive to perform to the next level.”

This is the third year for the Big Floody.

The event was free and open to the public.