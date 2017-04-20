Students Encourage their Peers to “Listen to the Environment”

Fargo North students sold miniature cacti to raise awareness for the environment ahead of Earth Day

FARGO, N.D. — Earth Day is this Saturday and students at Fargo North High School are getting a jump start on the event.

The school’s environment club is selling miniature succulent plants and cacti and entering students into a drawing to win a pair of Beats headphones.

It’s all a part of the club’s message to help students to listen to the needs of the environment.

This is the final event in a week–long Earth Day awareness campaign that hopes to put the environment in the front of students’ minds.

“Our goal is just awareness,” said Brooke Kupcho, teacher at Fargo North High School. “Right, so some kids might not know it’s Earth Day, it’s not really a celebrated holiday, so it’s just fun, different and brings awareness to the school.”

The students also created a display of plastic bottles to showcase how much plastic is used in their daily lives.