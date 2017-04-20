Things to Remember Before Hiring a Contractor

The BBB wants you to remember these tips to avoid losing money when hiring someone to fix your home

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police are taking to Facebook to remind us how to avoid scammers when it comes to home remodeling.

They shared the Better Business Bureau’s “10 Things To Do When Hiring A Contractor” list.

“There’s a lot of handymans out here that’s not too handy,” said David McCrakin, who owns J & J Repairs and Roofing LLC. “But they’re taking your money in their hands.”

McCrackin has been in the contracting business for 47 years.

“This is my general contractor’s license through the state of North Dakota,” he pointed out.

He said his team is often helping those who have been taken advantage of or left with an unfinished job.

“They should be provided with a contract that says everything that they are going to do and absolutely give no money down,” McCrackin said.

The Better Business Bureau said unfortunately, this type scam is no stranger to the metro.

“One of our number one complaints is from independent contractors of this sort,” said Heather Johnson, who is with the Better Business Bureau in Fargo.

Both McCrakin and Johnson said a legitimate business should have no issue proving their credibility or having a legal document prepared.

“In your contract, you want to see things like maybe insurance, or maybe a licensing number, something you can go back on should there be a problem,” explained Johnson. “Completion dates, timelines, expectations and monetary.”

McCrakin said that locally, he’s worried that there’s a certain age group being targeted and it might be putting a bad mark on contractors as a whole.

“This goes out to all of our senior citizens,” McCrakin warned. “Please check the companies out before you hire them.”

The BBB also reminded us that the people who want you to hire them may not be a real contractor at all.

“We ask that you don’t hire somebody that just knocks on your door without you making that initial phone call,” said Johnson.

You can always check the BBB online to see if a contractor is accredited.

A business that is accredited through the BBB has a good track record and vows to continue honest practices.