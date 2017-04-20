Vikings Release 2017 regular-season schedule

Minnesota opens the year in prime time against New Orleans on MNF

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings open up the 2017 season in prime time, with a Monday Night Football game against New Orleans. Last season, the Vikings came back from a bye week with less rhythm, throwing away a 5-0 start as they missed the playoffs.

This season, their bye week comes in week nine.

The schedule is highlighted by three games in prime time, plus a Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

Week 1 | Monday, Sept. 11 | vs. New Orleans Saints | 6:10 PM | ESPN

Week 2 | Sunday, Sept. 17 | at Pittsburgh Steelers | Noon | FOX

Week 3 | Sunday, Sept 24 | vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Noon | FOX

Week 4 | Sunday, Oct. 1 | vs. Detroit Lions | Noon | FOX

Week 5 | Monday, Oct. 9 | at Chicago Bears | 7:30 PM | ESPN

Week 6 | Sunday, Oct. 15 | vs. Green Bay Packers | Noon* | FOX

Week 7 | Sunday, Oct. 22 | vs. Baltimore Ravens | Noon* | CBS

Week 8 | Sunday, Oct. 29 | at Cleveland Browns (London) | 8:30 AM | NFLN

Week 9 | BYE WEEK

Week 10 | Sunday, Nov. 12 | at Washington Redskins | Noon* | FOX

Week 11 | Sunday, Nov. 19 | vs. Los Angeles Rams | Noon* | FOX

Week 12 | Thursday, Nov. 23 | at Detroit Lions | 11:30 AM | FOX

Week 13 | Sunday, Dec. 3 | at Atlanta Falcons | Noon* | FOX

Week 14 | Sunday, Dec. 10 | at Carolina Panthers | Noon* | CBS

Week 15 | Sunday, Dec. 17 | vs. Cincinnati Bengals | Noon* | CBS

Week 16 | Saturday, Dec. 23 | at Green Bay Packers | 7:30 PM | NBC

Week 17 | Sunday, Dec. 31 | vs. Chicago Bears | Noon* | FOX