West Fargo Baseball, Softball Win Big at Home

Packer Baseball wins both in a doubleheader, Softball wins with a shutout

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo’s baseball team came away from a doubleheader with two victories against Sheyenne.

The Packers won game one 2-1 before routing the Mustangs 10-0 in game two.

WF’s softball team also found the win column to remain undefeated.

The Packers had no trouble with Shanley-Oak Grove as they also win 10-0.