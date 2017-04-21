Voyageurs National Park Boasts Economic Success in 2016

Visitors from around the world helped boost the local economy of International Falls
Nick Broadway
Courtesy of: Wilderness Inquiry

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — 2016 was a good year for the books at Voyageurs National Park in International Falls.

The National Park Service said the local economic impact of visitors to the park is nearly $25 million for 2016.

With nearly 250,000 visitors spending nearly $20 million dollars in surrounding communities, more than 300 jobs were supported in the area.

The report states visitors spent the most on lodging with food and beverages a close second.

Voyageurs National Park welcomes visitors from all around the world.

Related Post

Taxpayers Could Have Delayed Returns
Senator Klobuchar Believes Small Businesses Shape ...
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s Casino Falls Nea...
North Dakota Lawmakers Hope for Productive Session

You Might Like