Voyageurs National Park Boasts Economic Success in 2016

Visitors from around the world helped boost the local economy of International Falls

Courtesy of: Wilderness Inquiry

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — 2016 was a good year for the books at Voyageurs National Park in International Falls.

The National Park Service said the local economic impact of visitors to the park is nearly $25 million for 2016.

With nearly 250,000 visitors spending nearly $20 million dollars in surrounding communities, more than 300 jobs were supported in the area.

The report states visitors spent the most on lodging with food and beverages a close second.

Voyageurs National Park welcomes visitors from all around the world.