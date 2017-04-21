Chahinkapa Zoo Open For the Season

The Chahinkapa Zoo Has Their Spring Opening This Weekend

WAHPETON, N.D. — One of the roaring spring attractions in the Red River Valley is having their season opening Saturday.

The Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton will be opening at 10 am.

Some of the popular animals people can expect to see are tigers, grizzly bears, kangaroos and orangutans.

Zoo staff said if you’re thinking about going to Chahinkapa, this weekend is the time to do it.

“It’s the perfect time. It’s like the first snowfall when everybody gets excited to see it, the animals the opening weekend; they’re all excited to see everybody,” said Tom Schmaltz, the curator at the Chahinkapa Zoo.

The Chahinkapa Zoo will be open until 4 p.m. this weekend.

Staff members said their construction should be complete by May and customers can expect a new African exhibit with a couple new animals.