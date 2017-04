Coach of the Week: Concordia Baseball’s Chris Coste

Coste and the Cobbers have won 8 of their last 9 games

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia baseball coach Chris Coste is in his third season as the Cobbers’ skipper after taking over for Bucky Burgau.

The Cobbers (18-12, 7-5 SL) have won eight of their last nine games and are finding a groove as the regular season winds down.

Coste is the KVRR Coach of the Week.