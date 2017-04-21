Am Fam HS Play of the Week Nominees: April 21

North's Sarafolean Goal, Red River's Tannahill Catch.

FARGO, N.D. — The American Family Insurance high school play of the week, brought to you by the Darin Zaun agency. Both nominees come from the campus of Fargo North high school. Play number one is a goal from Spartan Molly Sarafolean against Davies.

Play number two, is a diving catch made by Jack Tannahill against Fargo North. Both plays are great, which is better, that’s for you to decide!

You can vote on our website, we will also tweet out a poll from the KVRR sports twitter account. The winner will be announced Monday evening.