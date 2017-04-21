HS Softball Roundup: Davies, Sheyenne Pick up Home Wins

Davies downs North, Sheyenne splits with TRF

FARGO, N.D. — The Davies Eagles (4-1) picked up a big 8-7 EDC victory over Fargo North (4-3) on Friday evening. Emma Bothum threw a complete game, also tallied a home run for the Eagles. Jamie Nelson charted 3 RBI, and Spenser Mohr hit the game-winning 2-RBI double.

Sheyenne (5-3) split a double header with Thief River Falls Friday at Sheyenne High School. The Mustangs won game one 4-0, and the Prowlers won game two 9-1.