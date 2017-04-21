LIVE: Special Olympics Much More Than Athletics

Special Olympics North Dakota President Kathy Meagher Tells Us What The Group Does Beyond Athletics

Special Olympics North Dakota President/CEO Kathy Meagher joins Adam Ladwig to share some of the great things Special Olympics does in the state.

Special Olympics works with more than 1,500 athletes in North Dakota.

The Special Olympics State Summer Games are June 8-10 in Fargo.

You can find out more about joining the cause on the Special Olympics North Dakota website by clicking here.