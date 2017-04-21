Melinda’s Garden: Rain Barrels

Melinda Myers Shows Us How To Spruce Our Garden Up With A Festive Rain Barrel

Don’t let all that rain run off the roof and down the storm sewer. Capture it with a rain barrel to use for watering ornamental gardens and containers.

Use this century –old technique to help keep the water where it falls and reduce pollution.

Start with a call to your local municipality. Some have restrictions on water harvesting but most encourage this practice and some even offer rebates.

Purchase a rain barrel or make your own from a recycled food grade container. Make sure the top is covered to keep out bugs and debris and the spigot is low so water does not stagnate in the bottom. Include an overflow outlet to direct excess water away from the house.

Dress up your container with a bit of paint suited for outdoor use on plastic surfaces or hide it with some decorative plantings.