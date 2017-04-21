Minnesota Muslim Teen Boxer Wins Fight for Wearing Religious Clothing During Matches

Zafar appealed to officials after she was stopped from competing at a match in Florida because she would not wear the required uniform of a sleeveless jersey and shorts

OAKDALE, Minn. — A Minnesota Muslim teen boxer has won her fight to wear her religious clothing during matches.

USA Boxing says 16-year-old Amaiya Zafar will be allowed to wear her hijab and other clothing that covers her arms and legs because it falls under a religious beliefs exemption of the program.

The teen says she is hoping to make it to the 2020 Olympics for boxing.