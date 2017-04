No Charges Filed After Williston Toddler Shoots Himself with Gun Left on Counter

The shooting happened in December of last year at a rural Williston home

WILLISTON, N.D. — Authorities in Williams County say they are not pressing charges after a toddler shot himself in the head.

The shooting happened in December of last year at a rural Williston home.

Authorities said three-year-old Colvin Broome shot himself after he flipped over a laundry basket to get to a gun that was left on the bathroom counter.

The boy survived and is undergoing rehabilitation.

The state attorney declined to issue criminal charges.