Nokomis Child Care Centers to Close This Summer

Staff members say competition and reallocation of resources are the reasons for closing

FARGO, N.D. — Two Fargo child care centers which offer sliding scale rates to low income families are set to close down.

The Village made an announcement which said both of Fargo’s Nokomis Child Care Centers will close down on June 30th.

Staff members said other area child care centers made things more competitive for Nokomis.

They decided they could better meet the needs of more children by focusing their efforts on counseling instead of direct programming.

For more information, click here.