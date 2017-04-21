West Fargo Names Palczewski as new Boys Basketball Coach

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers have named Adam Palczewski as their new boys basketball coach.

Palczewski has 10 years of experience as an assistant coach in Colorado and at West Fargo.

He replaces Josh Downey, who resigned last month.

“The passion and enthusiasm Adam has for developing leadership in our students, as well as his commitment to building relationships with our students and parents, has put him in a position to hit the ground running with our boys’ basketball program,” Activities Director Jay DeCann said. “Adam has a great plan and is ready to put it into action with our summer camps in June.”

The Packers are coming off of a 21-6 record and 5th-place finish in the 2016 North Dakota state tournament.