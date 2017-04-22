Home Design TV Stars in Fargo for Eco Design Conference

Homeowners in the area got some new decorating ideas from the experts

FARGO, N.D. — Home décor lovers around the Valley got a chance to meet with the experts at the Eco Design Conference.

The conference was an all-day event with exclusive shopping opportunities and back-to-back seminars.

Attendees got a behind the scenes look at remodeling tips for their homes with national and local celebrity keynote speakers.

Ree Drummond, Maria Rosak, Grain Designs and Chip Wade all made appearances.

Wade says being able to share his own journey through design is one of his many passions.

“Just trying to help people is something that I really really enjoy doing,” said Celebrity Designer with HGTV, Chip Wade. “So actually coming and speaking with people it actually feels like a vacation because I can’t work I’m just here and people are happy to be here. So it’s just an exciting time and I’m fortunate to be here and share.”

Around half a dozen local sponsors helped make this event possible.