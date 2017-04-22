Jake Richter Excels in MSUM Spring Game

Richter caught 20 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead held its spring game on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium, which saw the White team defeat the Red team on the final play of the game, 28-27.

The Red team got on the board first after senior quarterback Demetrius Carr connected with sophomore wideout Hayden Swartz on a 9-yard touchdown strike. On the White team’s following possession, sophomore quarterback Bryce Meehl marched the offense down the field ending in a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver, and 2016 All-American, Damon Gibson.

Both squads added one more touchdown before halftime. Redshirt freshman quarterback Trent Ricker put the Red team up 14-7 after completing a 24-yard strike to senior wide receiver Hunter Braaten, the longest scoring play of the game. A 21-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Zach Simons to junior wide receiver Brett Lawrence knotted the game at 14 all heading to halftime.

Out of the intermission, the White team scored back-to-back touchdowns pushing its lead to 28-14. Meehl completed a 14-yard touchdown to Gibson for the second time, and put the Dragons up by two scores after running it in from two yards out.

The Red team answered with a 2-yard touchdown from Carr to sophomore wide receiver Jacob Richter. On the final drive of the game the Red Team trailed by a touchdown and started from their own two-yard line. The 98-yard drive was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Carr to Richter. The Red team elected to go for a two-point conversion to win the game, but the attempt was broken up, as the White team help on to win 28-27.

Defensively, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darius Wood-Steichen recorded two sacks. Sophomore defensive back Devante Delbrune and sophomore defensive lineman Miles Baggett each had one sack. The only interception of the day came when redshirt freshman defensive back Peyton Wensel picked off Carr in the first half.

The most notable performance of the day came from Richter, who finished the game with 20 catches for 296 yards. Richter had seven catches on the final drive, and was responsible for back-to-back touchdown catches in the second half.

The Dragons open the 2017 season on the road at Augustana on September 2, 2017.